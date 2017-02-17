Franco-American veterans community program

LEWISTON, Me- Franco-American veterans are the focus of a National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) grant with the University of Southern Maine Lewiston Auburn College (USM LAC) in Lewiston, at the Franco-American Collection (FAC). In fact, the project is collecting and archiving the digitization of Franco-American veterans memorabilia, histories (including oral histories) and records. Originals of all data collected are returned to the owners after being scanned for the archives. A capstone community program to exhibit and highlight the accomplishments of Franco-American veterans is scheduled for May 23, 2017 (Tuesday) from 5-7:30 PM with a reception, exhibits and presentations at the Lewiston college campus.

Contact Janet Roberts: Coordinator, Franco-American Collection USM’s Lewiston-Auburn College 51 Westminster Street Lewiston, ME 04240 janet.roberts@maine.edu or telephone (207_753-6545.

A program to highlight the archives will include presentations by Colonel Donald Dubay, United States Army-Retired, a native of Lewiston, Maine who grew up in Auburn and Major Adam Cote of Sanford, Maine.. VIP guests will include Ambassador Charles Dunbar of Brunswick, Maine and Severin Beliveau, Esq., honorary French Counsel to Maine, of Portland, Maine.

Save the date! This program is free and open to the public:

FRANCO-AMERICAN COLLECTION at the University of Southern Maine Lewiston Auburn College (USM LAC) Contacts Doris Bonneau dbbonneau1@gmail.com and Juliana L’Heureux juliana@mainewriter.com and Janet Roberts janet.roberts@maine.edu

USM’s Franco-American Collection preserves and promotes the culture and heritage of Maine’s Franco-American population. It holds a wealth of research materials, and it sponsors a variety of events that celebrate and promote the history and culture of Franco-Americans.

Join us to recognize 100 years of Franco-American Veterans History.

When: Tuesday May 23, 2017 from 5-7:30 PM

Where: University of Southern Maine Lewiston Auburn College the Franco-American Collection 51 Westminster Street in Lewiston Maine https://usm.maine.edu/franco/overview

What: Reception, exhibits, recognitions, presentation and panel discussion

Why: To capstone the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) project to digitize the history, experiences and artifacts of Franco-American Veterans from all campaigns with a focus on World War I, World War II, Korean Conflict, Cold War, Vietnam, Bosnia, the Middle East, Iraq and Afghanistan

Special Guests: Ambassador Charles Franklin Dunbar of Brunswick, ME, who will introduce the guest and honored speaker Colonel Donald Dubay USA-Ret. They will speak in both French and in English to briefly describe their shared experiences serving with the United States diplomatic missions in the Middle East. Colonel Dubay will be the guest speaker to describe his historic service with the US Army. Colonel Dubay is a native of Lewiston, he grew up in Auburn, a graduate of Edward Little High School and the University of Maine in Orono. He and his wife Gail Schnepf Dubay live in North Carolina and visit Maine frequently. During his Army career, Col. Dubay served during the Vietnam War, in the Middle East and during the First Gulf War (Operation Desert Storm).

Panel Discussion will honor Severin Beliveau Maine’s honorary French consular who will speak about his father’s World War I experience as an officer in France; Major Adam Cote will speak about serving in Iraq and Afghanistan; Bert Dutil- USA veteran, will speak about serving as a French army interpreter in the Korean conflict and Hon. Paul Dionne, former Lewiston Mayor, will speak about his experience in Vietnam.

Representatives from Edward Little High School and the University of Maine will be among the VIP guests. This event is free and open to the public. Please save the date! Merci Beaucoup!