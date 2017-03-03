Semaine de la Francophonie – Maine celebrates heritage

Franco-American News and Culture,
By
Rep Ken Fredette and Rep. John Martin

Rep. Kenneth Fredette of Newport and Rep. John Martin of Eagle Lake are among the Franco-American legislative leaders and members of the Maine Franco-American Task Force.

Senator Susan Deschambault and Juliana L'Heureux

Senator Susan Deschambault is chair of the Franco-American legislative caucus, of Biddeford, with Julana L’Heureux, in Augusta.

International Francophonie Day (French: Journée internationale de la Francophonie) is observed within the International Organization of La Francophonie‘s 77 member states to celebrate the French language and Francophone culture. There are over 274 million French speakers on Earth.  In Maine, the Franco-Americans are 25 percent of the state’s population with tens of thousands sharing the heritage through their family genealogies and histories extending into the 17th Century in French speaking Canada.  This year’s annual festivities, to honor all Francophones (those who speak French) and to give tribute to Maine’s Franco-American history, the annual Semaine de la Francophonie will be held at the Augusta State House on Wednesday, March 15, beginning at 9 AM with patriotic ceremonies in French and English.

Other events are scheduled during the week, as described in the printed program below, including feature films and a symphony:

Semaine schedule

Schedule of events for the entire week include ceremonies in the Augusta State House on Wednesday March 15th, with the Maine Legislature and at other cultural venues.

J’ai l’honneur de participer! Nous voulons vous y voir!

(I have the honor to participate. We want to see you there!)

Juliana L'Heureux

About Juliana L'Heureux

Juliana L’Heureux is a free lance writer who publishes news, blogs and articles about Franco-Americans and the French culture. She has written about the culture in weekly and bi-weekly articles, for the past 27 years.