Baltimore and French culture

I was born and raised in Baltimore, Maryland. Consequently, among the most frequent questions I am asked is how I have been able to write about Franco-Americans for over 30 years, when I was born in Baltimore? It’s a fair question.

Of course, the answer is really simple. My husband Richard is a Franco-American and his family taught me how the culture is entwined in faith, a strong work ethic and continues to support speaking some French at home. As descendants of French-Canadian immigrants, they have enjoyed living the American dream.

They also know how the French history in North America predates the arrival of the English. It’s a common joke for Franco-Americans to say, with conviction, that the French were waving at the Puritans when they landed at Plymouth. That’s because the French colony at St. Croix, in Calais, Maine, was established 17 years before 1620, when the Pilgrim’s landed.

Transcending the obvious, and strong family connections to the Franco-American culture, is my insatiable interest in learning more about the French culture, regardless of where in the world this might be found. Indeed, I learned a lot about the French when I was growing up in Baltimore.

In fact, the French have an interesting history in Baltimore, also nicknamed “charm city”. Baltimore has been a safe haven for waves French refugees. First, the Acadians arrived in Baltimore in the middle 1700s, when they were forcibly “scattered to the wind” and brutally thrown out of the Canadian Maritime Provinces by the British. One of my best friends in high school was named Ilona Ouellette.

Other refugees from France settled in Baltimore, as a result of French Revolution (1789-1799).

Moreover, Baltimore received French refugees from Haiti, during the 1791 slave revolt, when the tiny nation was a colony of France.

Where I grew up in East Baltimore, the neighborhoods were a microcosm of the American melting pot. We lived side by side in neat row homes adorned with marble steps, alongside every European culture you can imagine. Our friends and neighbors were Polish, Russian, Jewish, Ukrainian, German, Italian, Slovaks, Austrians and Greeks. For us, the French were the elite neighbors. They were the patrons of “haute culture”. When I studied three years of French in high school, our curriculum required us to report about the menu entrees we ordered in French restaurants.

In the Baltimore’s public schools, we were taught to respect Franco-American colonial history. Although we did not learn much about French-Canadian history, our focus was about how the French helped General George Washington to win the Revolutionary War against Great Britain. Marquis de Lafayette was General Washington’s good friend and ally. Marshal Jean-Baptiste Donatien de Vimeur, comte de Rochambeau was a French nobleman and general who played a major role in helping the Thirteen Colonies win independence, during the American Revolution.

Moving into the 18th and 19th centuries, an interesting lady and socialite named Betsy Patterson Bonaparte (1785-1879) created a bond between Baltimore’s history and the French. In 1803, she married Jerome Bonaparte, the youngest brother of Napoleon Bonaparte. Her father, William Patterson, was a wealthy man and a founder of the Baltimore and Ohio Railroad. Patterson Park, a lovely municipal park, located in East Baltimore, is named after her father

In other words, Betsy Patterson was Napoleon Bonaparte’s sister-in-law. She was known for her ability to attract attention. It was reported in 1804, that she attended a Washington social party wearing a tight fitting sheer dress without any undergarments!

Among Mrs. Bonaparte’s circle of friends was Benjamin Henry Latrobe, the famous architect who designed the U.S. Capital building in Washington DC. In 2013, a historical novel about her life was published, titled, “The Ambitious Madame Bonaparte“, by Ruth Hull Chatlien.

A link to the history about the French in Baltimore is at this site.

Also, here is a link to the Alliance Française de Baltimore

Therefore, to answer the question about how it is I have been able to write about Franco-Americans for over 30 years, without having been raised in the culture? My experience growing up in Baltimore’s multi-ethnic neighborhoods taught me to respect all cultures.

Certainly, I am honored to have been given the opportunity to write about the culture, from the point of view of a person who was lucky enough to marry a wonderful Franco-American.