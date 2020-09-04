Canadian history and culture: writings by Thomas Costain

A Canadian anthology was published in 1958, titled Cavalcade of the North, edited by George L. Nelson, and includes a series of interesting short historical essays about New France, written by Thomas B. Costain. The essays were published in a chapter titled Vignettes of French Canada.

Costain wrote the anthology’s introduction. He explained how the anthology was an important recognition to support Canadian writers. He wrote, “…there is…a lurking presence of inferiority complex which obtrudes itself into all discussion about the state of literature in Canada”. He challenged the notion that Canada had not developed a literature style unique to the nation. Moreover, he convinces the reader that this misperception is not valid and the contributions published in the anthology are evidence for his opinion.

The titles of the six Costain essays in the anthology are:

The First Settler

The Man Who Was Always First, a short history about Étienne Brûlé

The King’s Girls, a short history about les filles du roi

The Maiden at Castle Dangerous, October 22, 1692

The Two Great Brothers, March 2, 1699

The Death of the Great Bishop, Saint Francis-Xavier de Montmorency-Laval, May 1708

Readers who are fans of historical novels about French Canada are likely familiar with Costain’s writing. But, it is becoming somewhat difficult to find some of his books in library stacks.

Thomas B. Costain’s (1885-1965) was a notable Canadian-American journalist who became a best-selling author of historical novels, at the age of 57. His writing was described as being a mixture of commercial history (such as The White and The Gold, a history of New France to around 1720) and fiction that relied heavily on historic events.In fact, one review about his writing stated that it was hard to tell where history left off and his legendary stories began.

Vignettes of French Canada is an assortment of colonial biographical sketches from the 17th and early 18th centuries.

Another historical essay in the anthology is “This Stubborn Breed” by Joseph Lister Rutledge, about the Acadians in the 1750s, living in what was then called Acadie and today is Nova Scotia.

All of the essays were published before 1958 and many articles did not include copyright.

Each of the six Costain history essays published in Vignettes of French Canada are interesting and packed with fascinating details. “The Man Who Was Always First”, caught my attention because it is about a historical figure that, heretofore, I had never heard about. His name was Étienne Brûlé (d, 1633). He was the first European explorer to journey beyond the St. Lawrence River into Canada. He spent much of his early adult life among the Hurons, and mastered their language and learned their culture. Brûlé became an interpreter and guide for Samuel de Champlain. One reason for his somewhat historic obscurity was because his life was documented by others and he had very little to say for himself. Costain wrote, “Of all the Frenchmen who listened to the call of the wild, Étienne Brûlé was perhaps the most rash but also the most daring and enterprising. The records do not supply a description of him, but it is not difficult to achieve a mental picture of this wild and unfortunate man. It is known that he was extraordinarily strong. In his last appearances among white men, he was dressed like an Indian, his strong torso bared to the waist and tanned brown as a walnut. His eyes, when he became angry, which was often, had a reddish glint in them. Indeed, he had gone native. Living as the Indians did, taking brown-skinned wives wherever he went and putting them away as his fancy dictated. Father Gabriel Sagard, who knew him, acknowledged, sadly, that Brûlé was “much addicted to women”. He took no notes, he drew no maps, he wrote no stories about his travels; but verbal reports he gave, about what he had seen, left no doubts that he liked to be on the move. Had he shared the scientific interest of the men who came after him and followed the trails he blazed, his name would have headed the list of early American explorers. Apparently, Brûlé’s high profile and dangerous lifestyle caught up with him, because he was killed by a Huron tribe that did not trust him.

Cavalcade of the North includes fiction and essays written by 26 Canadian writers. Prior publication information is not provided for every entry in the collection, but for the roughly half that do include copyright notes the original publication dates range from 1912 to 1956, with the majority falling in the 1940s and ‘50s. Another excellent contribution is Hugh MacLennan’s 1941 novel Barometer Rising, about the tragic Halifax Explosion of 1917, in which a ship full of munitions destined for European battlefields exploded in the city’s harbor, leveling entire neighborhoods. Indeed, the one dollar I spent to buy this book has provided an excellent review about colonial and modern Canadian history and culture.