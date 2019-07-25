French-American query about the Huguenots

A nice email letter came from a reader asking about the Huguenots. Her query gave me the opportunity to provide some context around the subject of “who is a Franco-American”? Typically, Franco-Americans are often identified as only the ancestors of the people who settled in New France, during the 17th and 18th centuries.

I’ve discussed the diversity within the culture, beyond the relationship to New France, in my writings about Franco-Americans. Huguenots have been an example of this diversity, ever since the 1604, settlement of St. Croix Island, in Calais, when Samuel de Champlain (1567-1635) and Pierre Dugua Sieur de Monts (1558-1628), a Huguenot, were partners during the expedition.

This special history came to life in an email letter from Rose de Fremery. She is a writer, and a Massachusetts native who lives in New York state. Her heritage is French-American and her family is of Huguenot descent. She is searching for more information about her Huguenot French-American heritage, because she would like to write about the subject from this special the point of view. (By the way, be sure to check out her interesting website http://rosedefremery.com/)

“I’m a French-American and native New Englander who recently heard you speak on the French-Canadian Legacy podcast, which has quickly become one of my favorites. It was really nice to be able to hear how you see the condition of French-American communities today. I particularly appreciated how you tied the Franco-American experiences of discrimination to how immigrants are being similarly vilified now, saying that we should stand in solidarity with them.”

Indeed, Rose de Fremery’s Huguenot ancestors knew about brutal discrimination.

Huguenots were French Protestants who were severely persecuted during the 16th and 17th centuries in France, because of their religious beliefs. Refugees who were able to escape the severe persecutions fled to other countries. Many of them went to the North American British colonies. In the history by Allan Greer, “The People of New France“, the Huguenots suffered discrimination from the government of New France (Canada), largely because of the persecution they experienced in their native France. In fact, the Huguenots were excluded from the society in New France. Although, they did emigrate in large numbers to Britain’s North American colonies, they were prohibited by law from settling in New France. The result was that, for a time, there were more French speakers (all of the them Huguenots) in New York, than in Canada.

Rose de Fremery wrote, “Growing up in Western Massachusetts in the 1980s and 1990s, I often yearned to connect with other French-Americans on the basis of our shared heritage. But, to my surprise, those conversations never really materialized. At the time, I thought it was because, as a Huguenot, I wasn’t sharing the same religious spaces as my French-Canadian friends. But, now that I’ve studied Franco-American history and followed your writing on the subject, I understand that it likely had more to do with the legacy of discrimination that the French-Canadian community had endured. But, the time I was coming up, that process of assimilation was nearly complete…as I’m hearing on the podcast, it does seem that something of a renaissance is underway in New England. I’m so very glad to know that”.

“I’ve been thinking it’s time to finally begin writing some pieces about French-American topics, beginning with a personal essay on what it was like growing up as a Huguenot in New England and wanting so much to connect with the French-Canadians around me, who shared by French heritage.”

My kudos to you, Rose! I don’t know of anyone else who is writing about French-Americans from the point of view of growing up with Huguenot ancestry. This is an achievement for you, because, as you know, American history includes one of the most famous ancestors of the Huguenots, namely, Paul Revere. This lineage is described at this site: http://www.paul-revere-heritage.com/biography/family.html

Although I am not a sociologist, in my opinion, the Huguenots are Franco-Americans just like the Acadians and all others who have family origins in France and became Americans. This includes citizens who immigrated to America from the French West Indies. Therefore, the Huguenots are among the diverse groups that created the Franco-American experience in North America.

More information about the Huguenots is available at The Huguenot Society of America website

https://www.huguenotsocietyofamerica.org/

“The Huguenot Society of America was founded in 1883 to perpetuate the memory of the Huguenot settlers in America, to commemorate the principal events in the history of the Huguenots, and to promote the cause of religious freedom.” Check out the Saint Bartholomew Day Massacre in France, in August 1572.

To end, Rose wrote (and I paraphrase), “Even though I’m not French-Canadian, your articles mean a great deal to me, particularly as (I am…) trying to understand my own French-American identity and heritage. Many thanks!”

