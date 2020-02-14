“Beaucoup!” Franco-American programs and seminars

LEWISTON, Maine – Update your calendars! A “beaucoup” amazing selection of interesting and many free programs are scheduled in Lewiston, at the University of Southern Maine Lewiston Auburn College (USM LAC), the Gendron Franco Center and the Lewiston Public Library.

This series of interesting programs, seminars and a March 19th exhibit at USM LAC, will provide the public with opportunities to learn about the Franco-American experiences in literature, language, business, music and history. Mark these dates, s’il vous plait!

Josee Vachon, the popular Franco-American performer, will be at the Gendron Franco Center located on Cedar Street in the former St. Mary’s Church, on March 18, from 7-8:30 PM. Tickets are available at this site.

All are welcome! Bienvenu!

Note: Franco-Americans will especially want to view this film, scheduled for Tuesday March 10, 2020: “Voyageurs 1608 – French presence in North America” (Director: Jean Dulon), after movie meeting with the producer, Alban Maino, the Maine Film Association. Starting time 6:00 pm. This program is free at USM LAC. Watch the trailer here.

Other fantastic and free programs begin on Monday February 24, at USM LAC.

Be sure to check out the third in the series of Franco-American authors readings scheduled for Monday February 24, from 7-8:30 PM, with poet Stephen Riel, the author of Fellow Odd Fellow (Trio House, 2014), as well as three chapbooks, including most recently, Postcard from P-town, which was selected as runner-up for the inaugural Robin Becker Chapbook Prize and published by Seven Kitchens Press. His poems have appeared in several anthologies and numerous periodicals, including The Minnesota Review and International Poetry Review. He currently serves as editor-in-chief of the Franco-American literary e-journal Résonance. In 2016, he was selected as a Lambda Literary Foundation Fellow. He received an MFA in Poetry from New England College. This program will be free and open to the public with light refreshments provided at 6:30 PM, in room 170, at USM LAC, 51 Westminster Street in Lewiston. There’s plenty of free parking, too!

Francophonie Events in Lewiston-Auburn: In collaboration with L’Alliance Francaise du Maine, the Museum L/A, the Gendron Franco Performance Center, and the USM LAC Franco American Collection:

Schedule (check the venue websites for updates, changes or potential weather cancellations)

LOCATION: THE FRANCO-AMERICAN COLLECTION (LEWISTON), UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN MAINE, 51 WESTMINSTER STREET, LEWISTON, ME 04240 with free parking:

Friday March 6, 2020: Conference: “The current challenges of a plural and diverse Francophonie in the USA”, Professor Hanétha Vété-Congolo, Bowdoin College. Reception to follow. Starting time 6:00 pm . Tuesday March 10, 2020: Film Projection: “Voyageurs 1608 – 200 years of French presence in North America” (Director: Jean Dulon), after movie meeting with the producer, Alban Maino, the Maine Film Association. Starting time 6:00 pm. “From the glacial Winds of Louisbourg, Nova Scotia, all the way to the Golf of Mexico…” Friday March 13, 2020: Music & Talk: “Passing along the musical traditions of Louisiana’s Cajuns & creoles”, Mitch Reed. Starting time 6:00 pm Thursday March 19, 2020: Franco-American Exhibit Recognition of Franco American Entrereneurs, Reception-Location; Atrium Between 5:00-7:00 Starting time 5:00 pm with a “bienvenu” reception. Monday, March 23, 2020: Ron Curie, Jr Room 170 at Lewiston Auburn College at 51 Westminster St., Lewiston, Maine A Waterville native, Currie’s first book, God is Dead, earned Currie the Young Lions Fiction Award from the New York Public Library, as well as the Metcalf award from the American Academy of Arts and Letters. Critics praised the book’s daring mix of dark humor and earnest sentiment. Starting time 7:00 pm with light refreshments served at 6:30 PM. Tuesday March 31, 2020: Film Projection: “La Voix de la prairie” “À l’ouest du Québec et de la baie d’Hudson, dans les provinces de l’Alberta, du Manitoba et du Saskatchewan, Jean Dulon fait un état des lieux de la francophonie.” (Jean Dulon). Starting time 6:00 pm

LOCATION: GENDRON FRANCO-AMERICAN PERFORMANCE CENTER

Wednesday, March 18, 2020: Josee Vachon Gendron Franco American Performance Center, Program time 7:00 pm – 8:30 pm

LOCATION: LEWISTON PUBLIC LIBRARY on Lisbon Street: Great Falls Forum:

Thursday, March 19 Program time 12:00-1:00. Emmanuel Kayembe, Franco American Collection Coordinator, Fellow and Scholar for Franco-American Studies and Instructor of French, University of Southern Maine/Lewiston-Auburn College.

LOCATION: MUSEUM L-A: All Work and No Play exhibit about the history of child labor.

The University of Southern Maine Lewiston Auburn College Franco-American Collection preserves, and promotes the culture and heritage of Maine’s Franco-American population. It holds a wealth of research materials, and it sponsors a variety of events that celebrate, and promotes the history and culture of Franco-Americans.