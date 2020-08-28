Our vegetable garden is planted in pots. So, I named it my weed free “pot garden”.

Honestly, it is surprising to see how many vegetables we harvest from our pots. Each pot has one plant. We planted one “big boy” tomato plant, one cucumber pot, two zucchini pots, one green pepper potted plant and one eggplant (l’aubergine). We also have multiple fresh garden herbs growing in pots.

Growing eggplant is fun because the pretty leaves support a delicate purple flower before the brilliant fruit starts to mature.

So, now we have “l’aubergine”. “Maintenont quoi?”

It’s time to cook ratatouille.

In fact, ratatouille is a recipe that is like a delicious vegetarian ragout, prepared with diced eggplant as one of the principle ingredients.

This recipe has origins in the area of France around Provence and Nice.

Word origin: The word “ratatouille” is traced to 1778, a French word relating to “a motley stew”, a term used by the military. Ingredients include pieces of cooked vegetables, especially eggplant (l’aubergine, en francais) with onions, zucchini, peppers, tomatoes, basil and garlic. Like any generic fresh vegetable creation, there is no precise recipe but just some guiding principles for the chef to follow. In my opinion, the “ouille” in the name is a directive, meaning to always cook this recipe in olive oil (huile d’olive)!

A recipe I use was recommended by a high school friend. It is published in the Farm Journal cookbook. This recipe is simple to prepare and reliably delicious. Another very similar version was published in Joy of Cooking.

For preparing the ratatouille, in my recipe, the onions and multiple cloves of chopped garlic are sautéed in olive oil before adding all the other vegetables with the diced eggplant.

What should you serve with ratatouille?

Ratatouille is usually served as a side dish, but can also be served as a main dish (when accompanied by rice or bread). In my family, I serve ratatouille as side dish with grilled meat, especially good as an accompaniment to pork chops. Of course, ratatouille is certainly a terrific vegan recipe and I would advise adding small white beans with the sauté, to provide a protein boost. Many European countries located around the Mediterranean claim their own versions of ratatouille.

A ratatouille “classic” consists of tomatoes, aubergines (eggplant), peppers and zucchini, plus garlic, onions, fresh basil and all cooked or sautéed in about 1/8 to 1/3 cup olive oil, depending on how many chopped vegetables are in the recipe. My personal adaptation is to add one small chicken or vegetable bouillon cube to the sauté.

Another recommended recipe using “les aubergines” is for Sauteed Eggplant, from the classic “Let’s Cook It Right” Adelle Davis cookbook. I’ve been a fan of her recipes for many years and some of her classics are published on the Adelle Davis Foundation website http://www.adelledavis.org/category/magazine/recipes/

Adelle Davis: Sauteed Eggplant recipe from Let’s Cook It Right

1 chilled eggplant sliced into 1/8 inch thick

1 stirred egg mixed with two Tablespoons of either milk / or white wine

Roll the slices in shredded Parmesan cheese mixed with whole wheat bread crumbs (I recommend blending this mixture so the cheese is immersed with the crumbs.)

Let the eggplant rest for about 10 minutes, after being drenched in the egg mixture and rolled in the Parmesan cheese with the wheat bread crumbs. Meanwhile, heat one Tablespoon of vegetable oil in an electric fry pan or over medium high heat in a sauté skillet.

Sautee the eggplant slices in the hot oil, cover them during cooking until they are golden brown. Turn them over once. Sprinkle the cooked eggplant with ground pepper and chopped parsley. Keep warm in an oven until ready to serve. (If using an electric skillet, it’s easy to keep the slices warm by turning the heat to low).

Enjoy! Bon appétit!